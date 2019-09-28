Contrasting of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Both Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 33 2.05 46.86M -0.71 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 65 2.72 51.55M 0.93 71.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and NuVasive Inc.

Table 2 represents Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 140,636,254.50% -3.1% -1% NuVasive Inc. 79,712,385.96% 6% 2.9%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NuVasive Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, NuVasive Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. NuVasive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

In next table is given Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

NuVasive Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.2 consensus price target and a 2.10% potential upside.

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NuVasive Inc.

NuVasive Inc. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.