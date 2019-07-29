Contrasting of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and Its Competitors

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 44.05% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.60% 9.10% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. N/A 29 24.85 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

The potential upside of the rivals is 65.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s peers beat Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.