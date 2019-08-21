Contrasting of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

This is a contrast between Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.76 N/A -0.71 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 5.72 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is $33, which is potential 57.44% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -8.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.