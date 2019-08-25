Contrasting of Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products Company 54 0.59 N/A 4.00 14.46 American Electric Technologies Inc 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Preformed Line Products Company and American Electric Technologies Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.3% 6.2% American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that Preformed Line Products Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Electric Technologies Inc has beta of -1.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Preformed Line Products Company is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, American Electric Technologies Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Preformed Line Products Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.8% of Preformed Line Products Company shares are held by institutional investors while 24.5% of American Electric Technologies Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Preformed Line Products Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.8% of American Electric Technologies Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preformed Line Products Company -1.16% 2.7% 6.25% 3.72% -33.41% 6.49% American Electric Technologies Inc -1.1% 36.62% 9% -2.19% -23.92% 2.31%

For the past year Preformed Line Products Company’s stock price has bigger growth than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Summary

Preformed Line Products Company beats American Electric Technologies Inc on 8 of the 8 factors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.