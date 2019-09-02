Contrasting of Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 48 4.80 N/A 4.95 10.95 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.53 N/A 1.13 6.81

Demonstrates Preferred Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Preferred Bank’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Preferred Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. In other hand, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Preferred Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Preferred Bank’s upside potential currently stands at 8.09% and an $54 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Preferred Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 68.1%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Preferred Bank shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Preferred Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Preferred Bank beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.