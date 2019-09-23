Contrasting of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Both Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.78 N/A -0.83 0.00 Sientra Inc. 7 4.79 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Predictive Oncology Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.41 shows that Predictive Oncology Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sientra Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Predictive Oncology Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Sientra Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Sientra Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sientra Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sientra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 143.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Predictive Oncology Inc. and Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 54.1% respectively. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Sientra Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sientra Inc. beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.