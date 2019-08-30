Contrasting of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 14.54 N/A -0.83 0.00 Luminex Corporation 22 2.96 N/A 0.09 246.93

In table 1 we can see Predictive Oncology Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Predictive Oncology Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Luminex Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Luminex Corporation are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Luminex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Predictive Oncology Inc. and Luminex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 86.3% respectively. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Luminex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Luminex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Luminex Corporation beats Predictive Oncology Inc.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.