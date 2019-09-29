Contrasting of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 29.57M -0.83 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 1 -0.10 12.34M -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Predictive Oncology Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Predictive Oncology Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 5,402,886,899.32% -714.1% -255.2% BIOLASE Inc. 1,145,137,342.24% -156.2% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s 2.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, BIOLASE Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, BIOLASE Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. BIOLASE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Predictive Oncology Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 35.5%. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BIOLASE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was less bullish than BIOLASE Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.