Contrasting of Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Both Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.38 31.59

In table 1 we can see Precision Drilling Corporation and North American Construction Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Precision Drilling Corporation and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 10% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Drilling Corporation is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s 49.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Precision Drilling Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation and North American Construction Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling Corporation has an average target price of $2.6, and a 39.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares and 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, North American Construction Group Ltd. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14% North American Construction Group Ltd. 1.25% -0.25% 18.81% 21.06% 81.04% 36.29%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has weaker performance than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.