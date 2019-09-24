Contrasting of Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 FTS International Inc. 6 0.27 N/A 1.14 3.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FTS International Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. FTS International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Precision Drilling Corporation and FTS International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 FTS International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.5, with potential upside of 90.84%. Meanwhile, FTS International Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.4, while its potential upside is 69.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision Drilling Corporation looks more robust than FTS International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares and 77.7% of FTS International Inc. shares. Precision Drilling Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of FTS International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has stronger performance than FTS International Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.