Contrasting of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|12
|27.36
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Precision BioSciences Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 135.05% upside potential. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 21.56% and its average price target is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
