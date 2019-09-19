Contrasting of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.36 N/A -1.39 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 135.05% upside potential. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 21.56% and its average price target is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.