Contrasting of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.31 N/A -1.39 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3771.00 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 135.52%. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 64.22%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.