Contrasting of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|22.98
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 184.50%. Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus target price and a 238.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
