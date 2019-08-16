Contrasting of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 30.01 N/A -1.39 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 168.06% at a $23.67 average price target.

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 4.11%. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.