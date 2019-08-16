Contrasting of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|30.01
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 168.06% at a $23.67 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Precision BioSciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 4.11%. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
