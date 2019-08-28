Contrasting of Precipio Inc. (PRPO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Both Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 4 5.02 N/A -8.75 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.29 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Precipio Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.3% -66.6% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Precipio Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainsway Ltd.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 60.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of Precipio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Precipio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Precipio Inc. has 26.41% stronger performance while Brainsway Ltd. has -10.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Brainsway Ltd. beats Precipio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.