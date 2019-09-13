Contrasting of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.62 N/A 1.30 23.98 PaySign Inc. 11 16.74 N/A 0.06 243.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PRA Group Inc. and PaySign Inc. PaySign Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. PRA Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PaySign Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PRA Group Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Risk and Volatility

PRA Group Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. PaySign Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PRA Group Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PRA Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.38% and an $32 consensus price target. Meanwhile, PaySign Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 55.79%. The results provided earlier shows that PaySign Inc. appears more favorable than PRA Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PRA Group Inc. and PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year PRA Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PaySign Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats PRA Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.