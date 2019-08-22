Contrasting of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.64 N/A 1.30 23.98 AMREP Corporation 6 3.59 N/A 0.18 34.66

In table 1 we can see PRA Group Inc. and AMREP Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AMREP Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PRA Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than AMREP Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, AMREP Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

PRA Group Inc. and AMREP Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Group Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential downside is -5.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PRA Group Inc. and AMREP Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.4%. PRA Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, AMREP Corporation has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year PRA Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMREP Corporation.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats AMREP Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.