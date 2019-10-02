Contrasting of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and Its Competitors

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 71% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PQ Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 251,819,986.76% 3.70% 1.40% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PQ Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 38.05M 15 38.12 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

PQ Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is 16.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PQ Group Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 1.1. Competitively, PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Dividends

PQ Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.