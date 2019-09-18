Contrasting of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

We are comparing PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 15 1.37 N/A 0.41 38.12 Amyris Inc. 4 5.84 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PQ Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Amyris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amyris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares and 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Amyris Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 5.27% stronger performance while Amyris Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance.

Summary

PQ Group Holdings Inc. beats Amyris Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.