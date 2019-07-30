Contrasting of PPL Corporation (PPL) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Both PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.80 N/A 2.57 11.94 PG&E Corporation 18 0.58 N/A -13.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PPL Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PPL Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Risk & Volatility

PPL Corporation’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PG&E Corporation has a -0.15 beta and it is 115.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, PG&E Corporation has 2.2 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PPL Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The upside potential is 6.45% for PPL Corporation with consensus target price of $32. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation’s potential upside is 29.10% and its consensus target price is $23.6. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PG&E Corporation is looking more favorable than PPL Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PPL Corporation and PG&E Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.3% and 88.6% respectively. About 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PG&E Corporation has 0.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation 0.92% -3.86% -0.84% -3.28% 10.85% 8.19% PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96%

For the past year PPL Corporation had bullish trend while PG&E Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PPL Corporation beats PG&E Corporation.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.