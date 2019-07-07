Contrasting of PPL Corporation (PPL) and Its Rivals

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of PPL Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.24% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.21% of PPL Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.76% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PPL Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.70% 4.20% Industry Average 5.89% 17.50% 2.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PPL Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation N/A 31 11.94 Industry Average 421.17M 7.15B 36.13

PPL Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PPL Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PPL Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.45 2.31 2.06 2.34

PPL Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $32, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 39.40%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, PPL Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PPL Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation 0.92% -3.86% -0.84% -3.28% 10.85% 8.19% Industry Average 2.38% 4.05% 9.70% 10.08% 20.67% 14.35%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than PPL Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, PPL Corporation’s competitors have 1.02 and 0.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. PPL Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

PPL Corporation has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PPL Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.44 which is 56.47% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PPL Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PPL Corporation’s competitors beat PPL Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.