Contrasting of PPL Corporation (PPL) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.75 N/A 2.57 11.54 Edison International 65 2.04 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PPL Corporation and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PPL Corporation and Edison International.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

PPL Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. In other hand, Edison International has beta of 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PPL Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Edison International is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Edison International is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PPL Corporation and Edison International Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Edison International 0 3 4 2.57

PPL Corporation’s upside potential is 9.50% at a $32.5 average price target. On the other hand, Edison International’s potential downside is -1.32% and its average price target is $72.43. Based on the results shown earlier, PPL Corporation is looking more favorable than Edison International, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of PPL Corporation shares and 88.1% of Edison International shares. PPL Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Edison International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3%

For the past year PPL Corporation was less bullish than Edison International.

Summary

PPL Corporation beats Edison International on 6 of the 10 factors.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.