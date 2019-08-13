Contrasting of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.25 N/A 0.17 20.47 Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.72 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Its rival Rapid7 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Rapid7 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, which is potential 8.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares and 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares. About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance while Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.