Contrasting of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Its Peers

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. N/A 4 11.38 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 136.60%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -5.06% weaker performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 41.26% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.