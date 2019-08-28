Contrasting of Power REIT (PW) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.48 N/A 0.29 30.96 PS Business Parks Inc. 162 11.49 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Power REIT and PS Business Parks Inc. PS Business Parks Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Power REIT is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PS Business Parks Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Power REIT and PS Business Parks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PS Business Parks Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Power REIT and PS Business Parks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, PS Business Parks Inc.’s potential downside is -25.04% and its consensus price target is $133.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Power REIT shares and 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares. 26.6% are Power REIT’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are PS Business Parks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats Power REIT.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.