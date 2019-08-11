Contrasting of Power REIT (PW) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

We are contrasting Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 6 9.15 N/A 0.29 30.96 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.10 N/A 1.44 11.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CoreCivic Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Power REIT has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Power REIT and CoreCivic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.06 shows that Power REIT is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CoreCivic Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Power REIT are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, CoreCivic Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Power REIT’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CoreCivic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Power REIT and CoreCivic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 82.7%. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Power REIT had bullish trend while CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Power REIT.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.