Contrasting of Power REIT (PW) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.83 N/A 0.29 30.96 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -3.92 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Power REIT and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Power REIT and Annaly Capital Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.17, with potential upside of 13.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Power REIT shares and 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Power REIT’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. Competitively, Annaly Capital Management Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75%

For the past year Power REIT had bullish trend while Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Power REIT beats on 7 of the 9 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.