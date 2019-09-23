Contrasting of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations Inc. 78 6.83 N/A 1.78 51.11 MaxLinear Inc. 24 4.60 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Power Integrations Inc. and MaxLinear Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7% MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -5.1% -2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. MaxLinear Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Power Integrations Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MaxLinear Inc. are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. Power Integrations Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MaxLinear Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Power Integrations Inc. and MaxLinear Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MaxLinear Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -20.70% for Power Integrations Inc. with average price target of $73.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Power Integrations Inc. shares and 95.9% of MaxLinear Inc. shares. 2.7% are Power Integrations Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of MaxLinear Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34% MaxLinear Inc. -15.56% -9.62% -17.43% 13.83% 29.45% 24.89%

For the past year Power Integrations Inc. has stronger performance than MaxLinear Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Power Integrations Inc. beats MaxLinear Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.