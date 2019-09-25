Contrasting of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) and Its Competitors

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Power Integrations Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Power Integrations Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Power Integrations Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11.00% 9.70% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Power Integrations Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations Inc. N/A 79 51.11 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Power Integrations Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Power Integrations Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

$73 is the average price target of Power Integrations Inc., with a potential downside of -18.74%. As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 65.96%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Power Integrations Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Power Integrations Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Power Integrations Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Power Integrations Inc. are 6.5 and 4.9. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc.’s competitors have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Power Integrations Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Power Integrations Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Power Integrations Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Power Integrations Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Power Integrations Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Power Integrations Inc.’s peers.