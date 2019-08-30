Contrasting of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

We are comparing Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.84 N/A -0.02 0.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 0.48 22.30

In table 1 we can see Powell Industries Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Powell Industries Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Powell Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Taylor Devices Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Taylor Devices Inc. are 5.9 and 2.2 respectively. Taylor Devices Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Powell Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39 is Powell Industries Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares and 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares. Powell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. has 47.9% stronger performance while Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Taylor Devices Inc. beats Powell Industries Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.