Contrasting of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 33 0.82 N/A -0.02 0.00 ABB Ltd 19 1.37 N/A 0.68 27.65

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that Powell Industries Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ABB Ltd has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Powell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Powell Industries Inc. has a consensus price target of $39, and a 12.55% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. had bullish trend while ABB Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Powell Industries Inc. beats ABB Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.