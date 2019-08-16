Contrasting of Post Holdings Inc. (POST) and Its Rivals

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) is a company in the Food – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Post Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.15% of all Food – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Post Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.06% of all Food – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Post Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.80% 2.00% Industry Average 7.29% 10.19% 7.65%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Post Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Post Holdings Inc. N/A 105 33.51 Industry Average 174.04M 2.39B 27.98

Post Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Post Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Post Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 4.25 1.17 2.56

With consensus target price of $106, Post Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 8.55%. The peers have a potential upside of 27.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Post Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Post Holdings Inc. -3.98% 1.93% -4.14% 16.34% 23.11% 20.3% Industry Average 3.51% 6.60% 16.79% 25.91% 38.88% 48.39%

For the past year Post Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Post Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Post Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Post Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 2.81 Quick Ratio. Post Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Post Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Post Holdings Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, Post Holdings Inc.’s peers are 16.46% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Dividends

Post Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Post Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Post Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.