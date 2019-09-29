Contrasting of Post Holdings Inc. (POST) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT)

We will be comparing the differences between Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Food – Major Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post Holdings Inc. 102 1.29 62.69M 3.20 33.51 Central Garden & Pet Company 27 0.70 N/A 1.65 18.42

Demonstrates Post Holdings Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Central Garden & Pet Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Post Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Post Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Central Garden & Pet Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Post Holdings Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post Holdings Inc. 61,557,344.85% 7.8% 2% Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Post Holdings Inc. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Central Garden & Pet Company’s 113.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.13 beta.

Liquidity

Post Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Central Garden & Pet Company are 4.5 and 2.8 respectively. Central Garden & Pet Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Post Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Post Holdings Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%. Post Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.5% of Central Garden & Pet Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Post Holdings Inc. -3.98% 1.93% -4.14% 16.34% 23.11% 20.3% Central Garden & Pet Company 1.91% 6.45% 11.4% -22.7% -28.84% -11.81%

For the past year Post Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Post Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Central Garden & Pet Company.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.