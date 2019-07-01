Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.68 N/A -5.19 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 28 18593.73 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.69% and an $40.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.