Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|32.68
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|28
|18593.73
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.69% and an $40.5 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-11.79%
|2.97%
|39.04%
|-27.28%
|56.35%
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zai Lab Limited.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.