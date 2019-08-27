Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.02 N/A -5.19 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.40 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Synlogic Inc. has beta of 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 43.87%. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -38.08% and its consensus target price is $2. The results provided earlier shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.