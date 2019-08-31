Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.10 N/A -5.19 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 39.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.5. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus target price and a 207.08% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.