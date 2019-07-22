Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.69 N/A -5.19 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 161 102.11 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The upside potential is 51.63% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $40.5. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 17.40% and its average price target is $212.67. Based on the results given earlier, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.75%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.