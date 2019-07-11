Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Since Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.12 N/A -5.19 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 51.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.23% respectively. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.