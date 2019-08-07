Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.39 N/A -5.19 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.17. Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta and it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.23% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.