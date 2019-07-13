Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 31.20 N/A -5.19 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. In other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.35% and an $40.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.9% respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.