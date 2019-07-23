Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.69 N/A -5.19 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.4 shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 51.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.8%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.