Contrasting of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.60 N/A -5.19 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility & Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.4 and its 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 52.03% at a $40.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.5% respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.