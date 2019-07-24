Contrasting of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.57 N/A 2.26 13.27

Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation was less bearish than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.