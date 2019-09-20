Contrasting of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moelis & Company 36 2.30 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Moelis & Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Moelis & Company is $43.5, which is potential 26.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 93% of Moelis & Company shares. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Moelis & Company has 8.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.