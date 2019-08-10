Contrasting of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Since Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has 4.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.