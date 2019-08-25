Contrasting of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.28% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 7.1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
