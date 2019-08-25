Contrasting of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.28% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 7.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

