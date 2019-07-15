Contrasting of Portland General Electric Company (POR) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric Company 51 2.35 N/A 2.47 21.51 IDACORP Inc. 99 3.70 N/A 4.51 22.92

In table 1 we can see Portland General Electric Company and IDACORP Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IDACORP Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Portland General Electric Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than IDACORP Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8% IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.3 beta means Portland General Electric Company’s volatility is 70.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. IDACORP Inc. has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portland General Electric Company. Its rival IDACORP Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. IDACORP Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portland General Electric Company and IDACORP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50 IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portland General Electric Company’s downside potential is -8.29% at a $50 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portland General Electric Company and IDACORP Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 78.2% respectively. Portland General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of IDACORP Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portland General Electric Company 2.88% 3.24% 9.33% 13.95% 30.43% 16.01% IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09%

For the past year Portland General Electric Company has stronger performance than IDACORP Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors IDACORP Inc. beats Portland General Electric Company.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.