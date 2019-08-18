Contrasting of PolyOne Corporation (POL) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

We will be comparing the differences between PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.68 N/A 1.86 17.66 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.11 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolyOne Corporation and Venator Materials PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolyOne Corporation and Venator Materials PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Venator Materials PLC has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Venator Materials PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PolyOne Corporation and Venator Materials PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

$33.67 is PolyOne Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Venator Materials PLC is $4.5, which is potential 93.97% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Venator Materials PLC seems more appealing than PolyOne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolyOne Corporation and Venator Materials PLC are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation has 14.58% stronger performance while Venator Materials PLC has -8.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors PolyOne Corporation beats Venator Materials PLC.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.