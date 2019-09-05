Contrasting of PolyOne Corporation (POL) and Its Competitors

As Specialty Chemicals company, PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PolyOne Corporation has 95.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PolyOne Corporation has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PolyOne Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.80% 5.00% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing PolyOne Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation N/A 30 17.66 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

PolyOne Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PolyOne Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PolyOne Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.05 2.19 2.48

$33.67 is the average price target of PolyOne Corporation, with a potential upside of 2.43%. The potential upside of the peers is 26.50%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that PolyOne Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PolyOne Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, PolyOne Corporation’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolyOne Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolyOne Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

PolyOne Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.73. In other hand, PolyOne Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PolyOne Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PolyOne Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.