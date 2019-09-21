Contrasting of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Both PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.29 N/A 0.80 2.65

In table 1 we can see PolyMet Mining Corp. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolyMet Mining Corp. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Hi-Crush Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolyMet Mining Corp. and Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 7.2% respectively. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hi-Crush Inc.

Summary

Hi-Crush Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.